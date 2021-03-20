"Roman Reigns needs a new opponent at WrestleMania" - Paul Heyman provides 'spoiler' about Edge

Paul Heyman provided a WrestleMania ‘spoiler’ concerning Roman Reigns on the latest episode of WWE Network show Talking Smack.

Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The winner of the match will go on to face Edge in the main event of WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.

Heyman, Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, told Talking Smack host Kayla Braxton that Reigns will need a new opponent at WrestleMania 37. The former ECW owner tipped The Tribal Chief to defeat Bryan on Sunday, leaving Edge too scared to face him one-on-one.

“All Daniel Bryan’s gonna catch tomorrow night is an a**-whipping so severe that the special enforcer at ringside, Edge, is gonna s*** in his pants, and he’s not gonna wanna step into the ring at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. Because Edge is gonna realize, ‘Oh my God, what have I gotten myself into? I can’t step into the ring with that. That man’s too aggressive. That man’s too vicious. That man is too unbridled. That man is too violent for me to step into the ring with.’

“And then who? Who’s gonna step up? Because we’re gonna need a new opponent for WrestleMania against Roman Reigns because Roman Reigns is gonna drive two challengers away with one beating tomorrow night. That’s the type of man that Roman Reigns is.”

Heyman has repeatedly claimed that certain WWE Superstars are too scared to face Roman Reigns. Last week, he said on Talking Smack that new AEW star Christian Cage decided not to re-sign with WWE because he knew Reigns would target him.

Roman Reigns’ final appearance before WWE Fastlane 2021

Roman Reigns stood tall on WWE SmackDown

The last episode of WWE SmackDown before WWE Fastlane saw Edge defeat Roman Reigns’ cousin, Jey Uso, in the main event. The victory means Edge will serve as special enforcer for Reigns’ match against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane.

Advertisement

Following Edge’s victory, the Universal Champion speared his possible WrestleMania 37 opponent in the middle of the ring.

Daniel Bryan, who commentated on the main event, tried to confront Reigns after the match. However, after being blindsided by Jey Uso, the WrestleMania 30 main-eventer joined Edge in receiving a post-match spear from Reigns.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.