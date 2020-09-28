Roman Reigns posts update after defeating Jey Uso at Clash of Champions

The match between Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Clash of Champions for the Universal Champion has received a lot of praise for its storytelling. Reigns defeated Uso in the main event of WWE Clash of Champions 2020.

The Tribal Chief posted the following update on his Twitter handle after the match.

Clearly, Roman Reigns holds himself to a higher standard than everyone else in WWE, even when it comes to the Anoa'i family.

At Clash of Champions, Reigns brutalized Jey Uso to a point where Jey's twin brother, Jimmy, had to come out and throw in the towel. This was a unique way to end the match as Roman Reigns couldn't have earned as much notoriety as he did if the bout ended via pinfall or submission.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

It remains to be seen whether or not Roman Reigns will continue a bitter feud with his own cousins, but Clash of Champions ended in a pretty definitive way for The Tribal Chief.

Interestingly, Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling. During the interview, McIntyre spoke about how a match against Roman Reigns would be the biggest possible bout in WWE right now.

If I could only have one title I would like to have a super match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and create a dominating champion; that would be a tremendous match.

Advertisement

After defeating Randy Orton once again at Clash of Champions, Drew McIntyre may be looking for a new challenger for his WWE Championship.

It's interesting that both of these top champions and it might be possible that Reigns and McIntyre could cross paths during this upcoming time of the year.

However, McIntyre doesn't directly affect Roman's path on SmackDown right now. More than once, it has been strongly hinted that Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend is going to happen sometime down the road.

Big E is an up-and-coming prospect who recently embarked on a singles run. He could be a good babyface opponent for the current version of Roman Reigns.