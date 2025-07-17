Roman Reigns RAW return: WWE shares unseen footage of Paul Heyman & Bron Breakker absolutely losing their minds

Roman Reigns made a thunderous return to WWE after a nearly three-month hiatus and targeted Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on this week's Monday Night RAW, seeking revenge.

The OTC1 saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from an assault from Reed and Breakker, setting his sights on Paul Heyman and Co. Reigns wants to seek revenge on The Oracle and Seth Rollins, but The Visionary is expected to be out of action due to a knee injury he suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Heyman and Breakker were stunned by the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's return, and their disbelief was clear in a video posted by the company on its X account.

"No, no!" The Oracle screamed while holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. "I thought he was dead," Bron told Bronson Reed as they left the stage following Reigns' assault.

With The Visionary currently unable to compete, the plans for SummerSlam should be either Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker or a tag team match, with Reigns teaming up with Jey Uso to take on Reed and Breakker.

Roman Reigns reacts to his WWE return after a nearly 3-month hiatus

The OTC1 is currently advertised for the July 21 and July 28 episodes of Monday Night RAW, which will determine his direction for SummerSlam.

Following his return to weekly programming this past Monday, the former world champion took to X and sent a message to his rivals, hinting at his revenge tour being far from over.

"More receipts to come! Good to be back," he wrote.

Roman Reigns was initially expected to go after Seth Rollins, following Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41 and the 59-year-old's alliance with The Visionary. But with the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank out indefinitely, the Triple H-led creative team has seemingly moved on with Plan B, which would feature Bron Breakker and likely Bronson Reed and Jey Uso.

