Roman Reigns reacts to Bloodline member getting inducted into the Hall of Fame

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared his reaction to the announcement of a fellow Bloodline member getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Earlier today, it was announced that The Wiseman to The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman, would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The 58-year-old has been an integral part of WWE television for several decades. Heyman has played a crucial role in storylines featuring The Bloodline from 2020, especially amid Roman Reigns' absence from weekly TV.

The Bloodline leader recently took to X/Twitter to share his reaction to the announcement. The Head of The Table reshared WWE's tweet regarding the same with an 'index finger pointed upwards' emoji referring to The Bloodline's iconic gesture.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently one of the longest-reigning world champions in the history of the wrestling promotion. The Head of the Table has held the title for over 1,275 days and has not shown any signs of slowing down.

While Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan lauded the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Hall of Famer revealed The Tribal Chief has learned well from his father and has adapted the old-school lessons to the new era. He further claimed that Reigns would fit in any era:

"Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era," said Hogan.

With Reigns looking to extend his title reign at The Show of Shows amid support from fellow members of The Bloodline, including The Rock, The American Nightmare would need some support if he were to complete his story.

Will Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments.

