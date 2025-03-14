Roman Reigns reacts to major Bloodline announcement ahead of SmackDown

Roman Reigns reacted to a major announcement from a member of The Bloodline ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's episode of SmackDown will air live from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

The Head of the Table returned during the main event of this past Monday's episode of RAW and interfered in the Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Reigns hit Rollins with a Stomp on the floor outside the ring, and then hit Punk with a Spear. Rollins was awarded the victory in the Steel Cage match due to Reigns dragging him out of the ring.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman took to social media to celebrate the release of WWE 2K25. The Wiseman claimed that today was "Roman Reigns Day" in his post. The Tribal Chief reacted to Heyman's message ahead of SmackDown as seen in the post below.

"☝🏽," he wrote.

CM Punk eliminated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Rollins snapped following the elimination and hit Reigns with a Stomp on the Steel Steps. Reigns missed several weeks of action following the attack before his return this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

WWE analyst claims relationship between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns could change at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Sam Roberts recently suggested that the relationship between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns could change at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Rollins, Punk, and Reigns would battle in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows next month in Las Vegas. Roberts suggested that Reigns could win the match and then refuse to celebrate with Heyman at the PLE next month.

"Maybe Roman Reigns wins that Triple Threat match. Maybe Reigns pins CM Punk and then Reigns looks at Paul Heyman and for the first time in over four years, Reigns celebrates a victory and Paul Heyman is not invited to celebrate alongside him. It could get very very complicated. It could get very very messy," he said. [From 17:01 to 17:30]

CM Punk is still owed a favor from Paul Heyman for agreeing to help Reigns and the OG Bloodline defeat Solo Sikoa's faction in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline on the road to WrestleMania 41.

