Roman Reigns takes credit for former Bloodline member's success on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline faction on WWE SmackDown and believes he is responsible for a superstar's success on RAW.

The Bloodline is more powerful than ever now that The Rock has joined the faction on the Road to WrestleMania. Jey Uso was a former member of the group but eventually grew tired of Roman Reigns' antics and challenged The Tribal Chief to a title match at SummerSlam 2023. However, Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother during this bout. The Yeet Master has since moved to RAW and is currently finding success as a singles star.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, Reigns took credit for Main Event Jey's success on WWE RAW. Pat McAfee wondered if there was a way to get into The Bloodline, and Reigns told him he would never get in doing Jey Uso's chants every Monday night.

"Well, you aren't going to get in doing Jey's stuff, that is for sure. You keep those arms still during his entrance. He's got them [the fans] going, man. And hey, who saw it first in him? Who is the first one to take a chance on Jey? I did. I put the equity in him. I'm the one that took from my account and deposited into his account. That is what 2020 was all about, building The Bloodline, but also putting equity in my family, the people I love," said Roman Reigns.

The Samoan twins will be squaring off against each other in a singles match at WrestleMania XL next month.

Roman Reigns on why WWE fans don't like him

Roman Reigns has become one of the greatest heels of all time by portraying The Tribal Chief in The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns was asked why some fans dislike him during his conversation on The Pat McAfee Show. The Head of the Table noted that people can be stupid, but The Bloodline has proven they are the greatest over the past four years.

"People can be stupid, you know what I mean? Let them do what they want, it is fine. It has worked out great, we are not complaining at all. The checks are crazy and they keep coming in. We'll just keep doing what we do and we do not care what they think because it is the truth. I put my family on my back and put this company on my back. Why not share the spotlight? Why not make everybody better? These four years are a testamant to it. We are the greatest," he added.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set for a face-to-face tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if any members of The Bloodline get involved in the segment later tonight.

