Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign has to end, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE has to find somebody to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 after defeating The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. He later unified it with the WWE Title by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He has now been world champion for over 1000 days.

Over the past three years, Reigns has retained against several top superstars and legends, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. However, Konnan now believes it is time for the company to find somebody to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Title off The Tribal Chief.

"They gotta find somebody to take that belt off of him [Roman Reigns]. [He's like doing a Floyd Mayweather gimmick] Yeah. You gotta give the rub to somebody else, bro. He's already is over. How much over are you gonna get him, you know what I'm saying. What I used to say about Cena all the time. He's already over. You gotta keep, you know," he said on Keepin' It 100. [From 16:26 - 16:50]

The Bloodline has fallen apart on WWE SmackDown

After Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns and superkicked him twice at Night of Champions, his twin brother, Jey, finally betrayed The Tribal Chief too. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former Right Hand Man superkicked Reigns before he and his twin took out their younger brother, Solo Sikoa. The Usos then delivered another double superkick to their former leader.

Reigns will now team up with Sikoa to square off against The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at Money in the Bank in London, England, on July 1st.

