Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is not a WrestleMania-worthy match, claims former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London seemingly believes Roman Reigns' match against Cody Rhodes is not WrestleMania-worthy.

Earlier this year, Rhodes returned to in-ring competition after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan claimed that the WrestleMania 39 card is underwhelming and the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes clash is a Monday Night RAW match. London responded to the fan's comments, stating that he agreed.

"When did they start really giving away matches? Like he made the comment if that's a RAW match, not denying that. I agree. But you can say that for any of the matches, right? Whereas back in our day, they would have the buildup be against lower-card jobber guys and you wouldn't see them lock up or touch one another or anything with the extent of maybe promos against each other or possibly a run-in. But now, I think that's why the cards are underwhelming because if they haven't seen it before, there's likely gonna be a chance that they're gonna get it again on RAW the next night for free. And it makes people feel cheated sometimes," he said. [2:21:23 - 2:22:18]

Could Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past three years, several legends and top superstars have challenged Roman Reigns for his world title, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre. However, they all failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

In an interview with Out of Character, Cody Rhodes disclosed why he believes he could be the one to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years," he said.

