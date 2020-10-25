Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre reportedly planned for Survivor Series

With the Hell In A Cell PPV looming, rumors for what WWE has planned for next month's Survivor Series has already started. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the current plan for Survivor Series is for Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre.

With McIntyre currently reigning as WWE Champion on RAW since destroying Brock Lesnar back at WrestleMania 36 and Roman Reigns doing a phenomenal job as WWE Universal Champion on Smackdown, this would follow the theme of the past few years of brand vs. brand competition for WWE Survivor Series 2020. This rumor also follows WWE COO Triple H comparing a Reigns vs. McIntyre match to Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair, during a recent conference call.

This would mark a rematch from WrestleMania 35, but the roles reversed. Drew McIntyre is now a confident and powerful babyface, while Roman Reigns is doing the best character work of his career as the domineering "Tribal Chief" heel.

With these two characters and the protection on both men over the past year, this is the biggest match WWE could possibly provide as the main event of Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns sets consequences for his Hell In A Cell meeting against Jey Uso

During the build to Hell In A Cell, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teased that his rematch against his cousin Jey Uso in an "I Quit" Hell In A Cell match would have the biggest consequences of any match in WWE history. After being duped and attacked by The Usos om Smackdown, Reigns set those extreme consequences.

Roman Reigns said that if Jey Uso says "I Quit" at Hell In A Cell, he will have to acknowledge his cousin as the "Tribal Chief" and follow his orders. If he does not do that, then Jey, his brother and their kids will be disowned by the Anoa'i family. These are definitely huge stipulations added to the Universal Championship match and will make the encounter as emotional as their Clash of Champions contest.