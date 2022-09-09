Ronda Rousey opens up on how much her input matters in WWE's booking

In recent weeks, fans have noticed that Ronda Rousey's character has taken a turn. The latter confirmed the same, stating that she felt now her input regarding her character mattered more than ever.

Rousey was suspended for her attack on Morgan and the referee after their SummerSlam match ended controversially. She tried to get out of her suspension, but Adam Pearce was still adamant about it.

After Pearce got her arrested on an episode of SmackDown, Rousey appeared the following week. She had him read a letter, which essentially revoked her suspension. Pearce then insulted Rousey, and she responded by putting him in the armbar.

During her recent Baddest Stream, Ronda Rousey answered a fan's question about how much say she has in her current WWE character. She was optimistic about it, saying she felt her input mattered more than ever.

"It's cool. I feel like the more experience I get, the more they trust me with being able to take ownership of things. I do feel like more of a team than ever. My input matters more than it ever has, which is great." (h/t Fightful)

While she is happy in WWE, Ronda Rousey is jealous of Roman Reigns

Even though she is satisfied with how her character is portrayed, there is one superstar Rousey is jealous of at the moment — Roman Reigns.

But it's not the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that she craves, but the services of his "Wise Man" Paul Heyman. In a previous stream, she said as much.

"I think he's great. I'm very jealous he has Paul Heyman as his advocate," Rousey revealed.

Even Heyman has previously praised Rousey, hinting that she just needed someone to work with and bounce ideas off of:

"There are things about Ronda Rousey that are so ahead of the curve, that are so beyond anybody's ability to even fathom how great she can be. And there's no way she can reach that on her own. She needs someone to bounce off of, to perform with."

Ronda also mentioned that given a chance to work with Heyman in the future, she would do so "without a doubt, without hesitation."

Do you think Ronda Rousey will challenge for a title soon? Will we see her working with Heyman? Let us know in the comments section below.

