Ronda Rousey reveals why she wanted to call out WWE

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she wanted to call out WWE for the WrestleMania Backlash 2022 card.

The WrestleMania Backlash card featured six matches, including one women's bout between Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated The Queen in their I Quit Match to capture the title.

In her latest vlog, Rousey revealed that she wanted to call out the company for having only one women's match on the premium live event's card.

"I wanted to call out WWE for only having one women's match out of six matches at Backlash. We're more than one-sixth of the company and I need to do my part and make sure more women are at the forefront. Also, I don't want to say 'women's' in the title anymore. I think they were kind of resistant to taking it out. I was like, 'can I just not have to say it?' That's kind of where it's at," she said. [From 1:05 to 1:30] [H/T: Fightful]

Ronda Rousey recently criticized the lack of depth in the WWE women's division

The former UFC star has been one of the biggest signings for WWE in the past few years. Since then, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has won three Women's Championships.

However, Rousey criticized the lack of depth in the women's division in her latest vlog. The SmackDown Women's Champion also expressed her displeasure that female superstars do not have non-title storylines:

"One thing that's really missing is none of the women have storylines aside from titles, like you watch pay-per-views and there's several men's matches that aren't for titles and the women don't really get any non-title storylines which I feel like would really add to the depth of people getting to know everyone's different character before they got into the title picture," she said. [From 3:32 to 4:00]

