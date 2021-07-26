News Roundup: Backstage update on AEW signing CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, WWE legend says Undertaker could wrestle again

Thanks for joining us on another edition of the WWE News Roundup and this week, we're starting off big with fresh updates on CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing with All Elite Wrestling. We also have a WWE Hall of Famer saying that we could see The Undertaker wrestle one more time in front of fans in WWE before retiring for good.

Read on for the full details on these two stories and a whole lot more.

#5 Latest news on AEW signing former WWE stars Daniel Bryan and CM Punk

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in WWE

Rumors of AEW signing former WWE stars CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have only intensified over the last few days. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net first reported the two massive signings and it’s fair to say that the rumors have taken the wrestling world by storm.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave his take on the situation and seemed to hint that both Punk and Bryan are set to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Meltzer expects them both to sign with the promotion unless “something falls apart”:

I think everyone knows that unless something falls apart, they’re both coming in because if these deals were not close, they were probably not already done, and there are signs that both are done but I cannot confirm because no one in the company will confirm it but there are moves that I know of that are being made that would only be made if CM Punk was coming in. With Danielson [Daniel Bryan], I can’t say that I know any moves that would be made that would confirm Danielson is coming in, that I know of, but I also know that Danielson was most likely, 90% or better, going to the company that has the relationship with New Japan and obviously, you know the story, Nick Khan did not get the deal done and it was not just a Bryan Danielson deal, it was certainly a part of the original talks but it was not the crux of the original talks but it was amongst the reason the talks started, without a doubt, and one of the reasons they wanted to expedite those talks and at the end of the day New Japan did not make that deal. H/T: Sportskeeda

CM Punk is expected to make his AEW debut in his hometown of Chicago in early September if he ends up signing with the promotion.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain