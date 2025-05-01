Rumor killer on WWE legend Paul Heyman's engagement with a Chilean model

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. His recent viral clip with a Chilean model sparked engagement rumors.

Daniella Chavez, who was spotted with the Wiseman, has now set the record straight on their relationship status. Earlier this week, Heyman was featured in a TikTok video with Chavez that garnered over 3 million views and more than 268k likes. The two quickly became the subject of much discussion among fans, with some falsely claiming that the Chilean model is The Wiseman's fiancée.

Daniella Chavez took to her Instagram handle to shut down the dating rumors, saying the two share a strictly professional relationship. She revealed that Heyman has been her U.S. agent since 2018, and their recent TikTok collab was nothing but 'surprises' for Chile.

"Since 2018 @paulheyman is my agent in USA 🇺🇸 does not betray me "yet" hahaha but he is the wise and knows what he does, soon surprises for Chile 🇨🇱 imagine Thank you 🙏 www.guvawin.com that makes it possible!," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Paul Heyman forms new WWE alliance

Paul Heyman proved once again he can't be trusted.

The Wiseman turned his back on two of his closest friends in real life - CM Punk and Roman Reigns, to help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins introduced the next Paul Heyman Guy in the form of Bron Breakker, who single-handedly took out Roman Reigns and CM Punk for good.

The newly formed alliance has since been running roughshod over WWE RAW. Sami Zayn suffered the same fate after turning down Seth Rollins' offer to join the faction.

With Backlash 2025 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see who will dare to step up against the dangerous alliance of Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman.

