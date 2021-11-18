WWE News and Rumor Round-up:  Roman Reigns ready for dream match, why former WWE Champion has never faced Brock Lesnar (November 18, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of SK Wrestling's daily WWE news & rumor round-up. Survivor Series is just around the corner, and we have a few interesting stories in store for you.

It's been 25 years since The Rock's first pay-per-view match at Survivor Series 1996, and Roman Reigns is open to having a dream match with The People's Champion. WWE's also put out some Rock-related content over the past week.

With a hint of real-life animosity involved in the build-up, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch appears to be the most anticipated match at this year's Survivor Series. The Irish star went back and forth with Ric Flair, who made a bold proclamation on his podcast.

With that being said, let's dive into today's news and rumor round-up.

#5. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is open to a dream match with The Rock

Roman Reigns recently made a high-profile appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. He touched on a variety of topics and was asked about the possibility of a dream match with The Rock. Reigns said he was open to having a match with the Fast and Furious star:

"I would, yes! I don't know if he wants it, but that's kind of something we do in our family as far as Sports Entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business. I fought one of my cousins, The Usos, Jey Uso, you know, about a year ago, and where better to solve problems than in the squared circle, you know, in the WWE ring."

However, Reigns also poured cold water on rumors suggesting that The Rock could return at Survivor Series:

"These are rumors, you're saying? I have not heard these rumors, and I would think I'm closer than anybody at this point. So, I don't know; it's not what I've heard. I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there is a nice little tie-in there. But, I don't know."

