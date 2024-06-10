News & Rumor Roundup: Top star to make last WWE appearance after deciding to leave the company, Roman Reigns' return, Brock Lesnar sighting

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup where we aim to bring you the top stories of the day from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's article, we will cover topics about Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Also, in one of the biggest stories of the day, a prominent name is set to make his last WWE appearance on RAW tonight, ahead of leaving the company. So without further delay, let's begin.

#1. Another addition to the Bloodline?

The Bloodline's landscape has changed in the last few months, with Solo Sikoa running things in Roman Reigns' absence. The Enforcer has already kicked out Jimmy Uso from the faction and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

There could be another addition to the group soon as a recent report stated that Hikuleo is done with NJPW and is on his way to the Stamford-based promotion. The 6'8" star is expected to be involved in the ongoing Bloodline storyline as he is the brother of the latest recruits, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

#2. Brock Lesnar spotted with his daughter

Brock Lesnar has stayed off the wrestling radar since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year.

Meanwhile, the Beast Incarnate was seen supporting his children during their sporting endeavors. Lesnar was recently spotted along with his daughter Mya outside Hayward Field. The young Lesnar is a noted upcoming shot put star.

Despite WWE seemingly distancing itself from Lesnar after the star was allegedly referenced in the Vince McMahon lawsuit, his name has been mentioned on TV programming multiple times in the last few months. Maybe this is an indication that the Beast might return soon.

#3. Rikishi on Roman Reigns' return to WWE

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While there is no word on the Tribal Chief's return, Rikishi feels he could return in time for SummerSlam to set up a feud with Solo Sikoa.

"I almost see Roman [Reigns] coming in and Solo [Sikoa] standing his ground, because that could be something with the outstanding performance of Solo holding it down since Roman is out of the picture. He's been doing a very good job of building his brand and holding that part of The Bloodline. I guess they call it Bloodline 2.0,'' the Hall of Famer stated.

Rikishi added:

''I'm always thinking about what the fans would like to see. If fans want to see it, that definitely makes money. We all know Solo was the kind of The Enforcer for Roman, and how good would it be to see that even if it's just for one match? It could be at SummerSlam or at a big event,'' said Rikishi.

Solo Sikoa was named the Tribal Heir by Roman Reigns himself. However, it seems like the Enforcer might have gone rogue and has taken matters into his own hands.

#4. Ricochet to make final WWE appearance on RAW

Ricochet is seemingly on his way out of WWE and has already told the company about his plans. As per a recent report, the former Speed Champion could make his final appearance on RAW tonight.

Ricochet is currently involved in a storyline with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. Breakker has been wreaking havoc on RAW for the last few weeks and could be the one to write the high flyer off WWE programming.

