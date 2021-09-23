News & Rumor Roundup: Veteran Superstar to quit? Former WWE Champion's backstage confrontation with Vince McMahon because of Sheamus, Plans changed for Becky Lynch (23 September 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News & Rumor roundup where we try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE for you. In today's edition, we will talk about The Man Becky Lynch and some big changes to her plans.

#5 Details of Triple H's backstage confrontation with Vince McMahon in WWE

Former WWE Writer Matt McCarthy told PWTorch's Wade Keller about the time when Triple H confronted Vince McMahon over Shesmus' booking during a production meeting.

He revealed that The Game wasn't happy about too much weight being put on Sheamus' Irish heritage and wanted him to be pushed as a big Superstar instead of an 'Irish Superstar.'

“Triple H just goes, ‘I thought that we agreed, you know, instead of him just being an Irish star, he was just gonna be a star,'" said McCarthy. "'I don’t remember Dwayne [The Rock] ever coming out and talking about being Samoan and black. He wasn’t a half black, half Samoan star… he was just a star. Didn’t we talk about doing that with Sheamus? Instead of him being an Irish star, he’s gonna be a star?’'

He further revealed that McMahon agreed with Triple H and admitted that they had talked about the matter previously. In concluding the meeting, McMahon acknowledged how good the meeting was and asked everyone to put forth a great show.

