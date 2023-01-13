Rumors regarding WWE sale involving former World Champion unlikely 

One of the most buzzing pieces of news in sports entertainment this week was WWE being potentially sold to Saudi Arabia. It is hard to fathom, but popular and reputed names have reported this. Another rumor that went along with it was that of a former World Champion and Hall of Famer looking to buy the global juggernaut company.

Amid rumors of a potential Royal Rumble return and a date with The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage, and major Hollywood movies underway, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson buying WWE would not be a smart move.

"He would need a lot of partners and/or financing and honestly I don’t think he would want to make the move. As mentioned above, the lion’s share of WWE’s revenue comes from TV rights. If that market changes drastically and the partners change what they are willing to pay for WWE, the company’s value changes drastically. Since it will cost billions to buy WWE, that kind of downturn could be catastrophic for a non-content providing investor." [H/T: PWInsider]

Since the poster for Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, was released, there has been a ton of speculation that the company teased The Rock's long-rumored return to have a bout with his cousin at The Showcase of the Immortals. We will soon find out about this in two weeks' time.

Eric Bischoff believes Vince McMahon will do what is best for WWE 'bottom line'

While Vince McMahon was forced to retire back in July last year, the former chairman returned to his position last week. McMahon became the Executive Chairman of WWE, shocking fans all over the world after Stephanie McMahon stepped down and declared her departure from the company.

Eric Bischoff has extensively worked with Vince McMahon throughout his career and clearly has a lot of respect for him. Bischoff even stated that McMahon will always do what’s best for WWE, and that is the "bottom line."

"He brought me in the first time. Not because he liked me, not because of any other reason other than he thought it was best for business. It worked creatively, that’s all that mattered." Bischoff said. "He probably hated my guts. He probably really wanted to stop me. It’s probably how he really felt about me, personally." [H/T: Ringside News]

Bischoff continued to talk about how Vince McMahon always sees the bigger picture, and that is: what's best for the Stamford-based company.

But what was best for business at that moment? Look at Ultimate Warrior. Look at Jeff Jarrett, he brought Jeff Jarrett back. Yeah, Jeff Jarrett held up 350 grand or whatever it was, I don’t even know I didn’t pay attention to the story, but held him up for a significant amount of money, and brought him back. So I think Vince has demonstrated that what’s best for business is more important than how he feels about somebody personally.”

AdFreeShows.com @adfreeshows



Full Episode: “Who else would be in a better position to decide the fate of an acquisition or rights deal than the man responsible for making it happen.” - Eric Bischoff on Vince McMahonFull Episode: patreon.com/posts/76888656 “Who else would be in a better position to decide the fate of an acquisition or rights deal than the man responsible for making it happen.” - Eric Bischoff on Vince McMahon Full Episode: patreon.com/posts/76888656 https://t.co/b3WiYa9HBu

The whole ordeal has left the fans stumbling. However, Triple H is still the Chief Content Officer, and WrestleMania 39 has already been sold out. But for the long-term, it remains to be seen as to who will take control of the Stamford-based promotion moving forward in 2023.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : Do you think The Rock will show up at the Royal Rumble in two weeks? Yes No 0 votes