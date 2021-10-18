5 recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns: Update on future with WWE, backstage disagreement with Vince McMahon, "interesting finish" planned for Brock Lesnar match

Welcome to another edition of our news and rumor roundup for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will put the Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on October 21. We have an update on the possible finish to this eagerly-anticipated match that has been built around Paul Heyman's split loyalties.

With many superstars jumping ship from WWE to AEW, we have news on Reigns' future with the company. We've also learned about his likely opponent for Tribute to the Troops and an anecdote about a backstage disagreement he had with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 37.

Here are five recent rumors and news stories you should know about Roman Reigns:

#5 Update on Roman Reigns' future with WWE

When asked about AEW and the prospect of working with CM Punk, Roman Reigns said that hardcore professional wrestling fans were lenient towards All Elite Wrestling because of its novelty. The Tribal Chief also stated that he would wrestle Punk if that was what the audience desired, but he doesn't feel it will elevate him personally.

Bryan Alvarez recently addressed these comments during an episode of Wrestling Observer Live. He called Roman Reigns a "WWE lifer" with firm belief in the company.

"Roman Reigns, from everything that I have been told from people all over the place, is a lifer. You know that guy that stands up for WWE with tears in his eyes?... This guy believes much of what he says when he is standing up for and defending WWE. He is a very very loyal soldier in this WWE Universe," said Alvarez. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

As expected, Reigns isn't likely to work for another promotion anytime soon.

