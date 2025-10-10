Rusev asked former WWE Champion to practice kissing Lana in front of him

Rusev and his wife, CJ Perry, have had unforgettable on-screen chemistry on WWE TV over the years.

The power couple often went the extra mile to make the WWE Universe fully invested in some of their infamous love triangle storylines.

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, recently described his experience of kissing Lana.

In the summer of 2015, Lana began a romantic relationship with Ziggler after Rusev ended his association with her. The two even shared a kiss on more than one occasion.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ziggler revealed that Rusev asked him to do a kissing rehearsal with Lana in front of him and other bosses in a room.

"I think that the Lana one, I had to. Lana, and we're in a room the size of this table, with a couple of bosses, and Mr. Lana [Rusev], who's my friend, by the way, and he's just like, 'Let me see what you're gonna do.' And I'm like, 'Now? Here? what?' It's already weird."

He described the whole situation as a 'really awkward' moment, but made sure Perry was comfortable doing it.

"But at least, like, with actors, like they do like six weeks together, and the husbands and wives aren't sitting on the other side of the camera, like this, like, how's it gonna go? Like, it's already a weird thing. Like, I'm friends with them. Like, okay, why is everyone looking, and like, he's like, 'That was terrible.' I'm like, 'I know, because this is really awkward.' I go, if you want big and gross, I got you, if you want it low down, I got it too, make sure. I'm like, 'Hey, are you comfortable with this? Yes. Lana is."

You can check out the full interview below:

What is former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler up to?

Nic Nemeth has continued to soar to new heights since leaving WWE in late 2023.

The Showoff is having the time of his life in TNA, having already held the World Championship for 183 days. He also got the opportunity to work with his younger brother, Ryan Nemeth.

The duo had a brief run with the TNA World Tag Team Championships last year. Interestingly, Dolph Ziggler has yet to crossover to NXT as part of the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA.

The 45-year-old said he wouldn't mind going back to his old stomping ground if it helped TNA on some level.

