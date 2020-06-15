Rusev reveals why Asuka is the greatest women's wrestler of all time

Rusev admitted that he even told his wife Lana that this RAW star is the best ever to it.

He also explained the reasoning behind his statement.

Rusev.

If you haven't tuned into Rusev AKA Miro's live streams on Twitch, then we highly recommend that you do as the recently released Superstar is at his insightful best during his interactions with the fans.

During his latest stream, Rusev called Asuka the greatest women's wrestler of all time. It was, of course, his opinion, but the former United States Champion also went on to explain the reasoning behind his claim.

"Asuka! Asuka is the greatest women's wrestler. I don't know how you don't know that! I've been saying that for years, for years. For years I've been saying this. Asuka is the greatest professional wrestler, and nobody cares what I say, but then again, that's just my opinion."

A fan termed Asuka to be 'good,' and Rusev was naturally surprised. The Bulgarian Brute said that Asuka is much more than just 'good.' According to Rusev, the RAW Women's Champion can do everything, whether it is wrestling, or portraying different shades of her character. Asuka can do comedy while also be a serious competitor. She can do it all.

"How can you say that Asuka is good? You can't say that Asuka is good. Asuka is so much more than good. She knows everything. She gets everything. She can be funny; she can be serious, she can kick a***, she can kick a** while being funny, she can be funny while being not funny. She can do it all, man. And she does it when she can't even speak English, but who cares. Asuka is by far my favorite, by far. And don't get me wrong, I love a lot of other people, but she gets it the most."

Rusev even told Lana that Asuka is the greatest women's wrestler ever

It was, again, just Rusev's personal opinion, but the more he thought about it, he felt that Asuka was the greatest ever to do it. He's been saying it for years, and Rusev even revealed that he told Lana about his opinion of Asuka being the best women's wrestler ever.

Advertisement

"I just state my opinion. That she is definitely the best, maybe of all time? Maybe of all time? Now that I'm thinking, Asuka maybe the best of all time. There could be a lot for the dirt sheets tomorrow. A lot to take in, but I think Asula could be the best of all time. Wow! Wow! I've said that for so many years. I've said that to my wife."

Rusev also added that anyone who aspires to be a complete performer, not just a professional wrestler, should take cues from the Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka retained the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax at Backlash in a match that ended in a controversial double count-out. The feud is expected to continue, but there could also be an underrated RAW Superstar added to the mix.

As for Rusev, the 3-time US Champion was trending during Backlash as he was featured in a RAW preview video. He even mentioned WWE in a tweet that was later deleted. Could Rusev be one of the Superstars who ends up re-signing with the WWE? Only time will tell.