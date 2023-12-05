Ryback takes another shot at CM Punk; compares his work ethic to Randy Orton’s 

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has taken another shot at CM Punk by comparing him to Randy Orton.

CM Punk and Randy Orton both shockingly returned to the company at WWE's Survivor Series on November 25. Orton returned during the Men's WarGames match and helped Cody Rhodes' team emerge victorious over The Judgment Day. CM Punk showed up at the end of the premium live event and got an incredible reaction from the crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Ryback vowed to retire if Punk returned but then walked back his comments and said that he would only retire if the 45-year-old returned to AEW. He mocked Punk earlier this week and has now taken another shot at him on social media.

The former superstar took to his X account to compliment Randy Orton and said that The Viper looked great. He then criticized Punk for not putting the same amount of effort into his physical appearance and claimed that the veteran was just there for the money:

".@RandyOrton looks great! I wish @cmpunk could have put that much effort physically into his return too. One is #Hungry for more and the other is just there for the money," he wrote.

AEW star breaks silence on CM Punk's return to WWE

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has commented on CM Punk's shocking return to WWE.

Punk debuted in All Elite Wrestling on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. His run in AEW was a disaster, and his contract was terminated following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. The altercation took place just before Punk's match at the event against Samoa Joe on August 27. Punk won the bout to retain the "Real" World Championship but was then released by the promotion on September 2.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa said that she was heartbroken and happy at the same time to see Punk return to WWE. She added that she loves Punk (Phil Brooks) as a person and wants him to be successful in his career:

"I have to confess, it was a touch of heartbreak and happiness. I love Phil, as a person. I want him to be successful. I wish things would have gone completely different and that he was still working with us. I'm really happy that he is fulfilling his dream because he loves professional wrestling and he has a very strong passion for professional wrestling," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk's return at Survivor Series went viral, and the controversial star remains one of the most talked about wrestlers in the industry today. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Punk moving forward.

