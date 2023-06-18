Ryback thanks current WWE Superstar for being such a good friend after Twitter joke

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell recently claimed that no wrestling fans want to watch Goldberg vs. Ryback. Dolph Ziggler seemingly reacted to the criticism by tweeting that he would "love" to see the first-time-ever match, prompting The Big Guy to respond.

Ziggler has been good friends with Ryback for many years. The current WWE Superstar, who also feuded with Goldberg in 2019, occasionally pokes fun at the former Intercontinental Champion on social media.

In their latest Twitter exchange, Ziggler jokingly said the two heavyweights "deserve" to face each other. Ryback responded by thanking The Showoff for being such a good friend. He also accompanied the tweet with a video of him beating his former co-worker in a WWE match:

The series of tweets ended with Ziggler saying "blocked" after Ryback's video of their in-ring encounter:

Ryback is expected to return to wrestling this summer after a five-year absence due to a shoulder injury. He has repeatedly stated his desire to face Goldberg in the near future.

Dolph Ziggler and Ryback almost became a WWE tag team

In 2015, the long-time friends teamed up sporadically on WWE television. They were also part of Team Cena in the five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series 2014 against Team Authority.

Ryback said on a 2017 episode of his podcast that he could have formed a permanent tag team with Ziggler, but the idea never materialized:

"Dolph desperately wants me to talk s**t about him on the podcast all the time because he wants to set up for an angle. We thought we were going to be a sh***y tag team, 'The Big Guy' and 'The Little Guy.' He's not even a little guy. He's in phenomenal shape, but I legit had a 'Little Guy' belt made for him, and we always had a thing for our big tag run, probably no tag titles, but a big tag run, where I eventually turn on him." (H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)

Ryback and Ziggler's last televised match together took place on the September 24, 2015, episode of SmackDown when they defeated Kevin Owens and Rusev.

Do you want to see Goldberg vs. Ryback? Let us know in the comments section below.

