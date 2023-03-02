"Same lesson Sami Zayn had to learn" - Bloodline member sends a bold message ahead of Roman Reigns' return

Roman Reigns is set to make his return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

He is expected to finally come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, who confirmed that he will be appearing on the blue brand ahead of his WrestleMania 39 match with The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Instagram, Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent a warning to Rhodes, claiming that he would end up learning the same lesson as Sami Zayn. The former Honorary Uce was recently unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell claimed that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline made Sami Zayn's life miserable

During a recent conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell said that Sami Zayn's life was turned upside down by Roman Reigns and his faction.

Mantell noted how Zayn was living a simple life and only wanted to be a part of The Bloodline. However, things didn't exactly turn out the way he was hoping for and it eventually led to him betraying The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Mantell said:

"Listen, he was a guy who wanted to do something. He had aspirations; he had dreams. So he got with The Bloodline and he was happy, but they made it miserable for him. And the people felt bad. So when they finally turned him when Roman handed him the chair, saying, 'use it on your buddy,' he just couldn't do it and the roof came off. When he was in Montreal, you couldn't hear yourself think,"

Zayn is still feuding with The Bloodline. This past week on SmackDown, he was involved in a brawl with Jimmy Uso, amid tensions with Jey Uso, who is yet to pick a side between his family and the former Honorary Uce.

Have you enjoyed Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline so far? Sound off in the comment section

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes