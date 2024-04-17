Sami Zayn breaks silence with four-word message following iconic moment on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has broken his silence following an iconic moment last night on WWE RAW. The latest episode of the red brand aired live from Bell Centre in Montreal.

Zayn revealed before the show that he was stressed out ahead of his match last night and that he had not been inside Bell Centre since his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The former Bloodline member successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in last night's main event.

Before the match began, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso had a conversation outside Bell Centre. Zayn noted that he saw his first show at the venue and all these years later he is walking into the building as champion. He then walked through the concourse area as the WWE Universe in Montreal went insane.

The champion made his way to the ring through the crowd in a very memorable entrance. He reacted to the entrance today on his Instagram story and noted that it was one for the ages.

Zayn comments on his entrance on RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Sami Zayn as a worker

Former WWE authority figure Teddy Long recently praised Sami Zayn as a performer and noted that he always gives his best effort in the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast last month, Long shared that he was a fan of Zayn's work. He said he is a fan of the veteran because he is a hard worker and gets the WWE Universe to believe in him with his ability to sell for others.

"I can't say whether he is the person to dethrone him, you know what I mean? But I would like to know that he would be the guy to dethrone him. I think, congratulations to Sami Zayn, and the reason I say that man, I am a Sami Zayn fan. The reason I am a Sami Zayn fan man, Sami Zayn is a hard worker. He steps in that ring and gives one hundred percent every time he steps in there. He sells, he makes you believe in him, you know what I mean. So Sami Zayn does his job, and I think it's just good for him man, and congratulations to him," he said. [From 02:10 onwards]

Chad Gable turned heel and brutally attacked Sami Zayn following last night's main event. It will be interesting to see how Zayn gets revenge on the veteran in the weeks ahead.

