“You forgot” - Sami Zayn calls out Paul Heyman for overlooking his contributions to The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn called out Paul Heyman for leaving him out while listing The Bloodline's achievements.

The last few weeks have seen the Master Strategist align himself with the villainous stable, fighting their battles and addressing the Samoans' enemies on their behalf.

The self-proclaimed locker room leader has also been parading around wearing The Bloodline shirt at recent live events and TV tapings in his quest to prove himself vital to Roman Reigns.

After getting accepted as an honorary member of the group by The Usos last Friday on SmackDown, Sami took to Twitter to remind Paul Heyman that he is now a cog in the Bloodline wheel and therefore, the Special Counsel should list his achievements in the post as well.

"You forgot to include The Locker Room Leader uce!" Zayn tweeted.

Check out Sami's tweet below:

Kevin Owens warned Sami Zayn about The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens made his return to the blue brand last week as he hosted The KO Show. While the segment was supposed to feature a member of The Bloodline, it was Sami Zayn who came out to represent the heel faction.

KO, who was involved in a heated feud with the group last year, had a word of advice for his real-life bestfriend. The RAW star warned Sami that Roman and his cousins don't care about him and are simply using him for their benefit.

However, Owens' words fell on deaf ears as Zayn refused the former's proposal to join him on the red brand. Sami, however, confronted the Usos backstage who defused the tension by naming him an honorary member.

Sami Zayn also teamed up with The Usos on RAW last week where he took on the team of Riddle and The Street Profits. However, towards the end of the match, The Usos walked away, leaving Sami outnumbered in the ring.

Riddle then ended the match with an RKO to the locker room leader, picking up an important victory in his quest to take down Roman Reigns and his family.

Edited by Genci Papraniku