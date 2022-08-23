Sami Zayn disses WWE Superstar while sending a birthday message to a member of The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn sent out a Happy Birthday message to Jimmy Uso today on Twitter but didn't bother sending one to his twin brother, Jey Uso.

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, the Honorary Uce had a discussion with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his locker room. He told The Tribal Chief that Jey was ungrateful and always on his case. The self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader noted that he took a Claymore from Drew McIntyre on a recent episode of the blue brand to protect The Usos.

Much to Zayn's surprise, Reigns agreed with him and added that the Intercontinental Championship would look great in The Bloodline. The Honorary Uce competed in a Fatal-Five-Way to determine Gunther's opponent for the title. However, he could not get the job done as Sheamus emerged victorious.

It appears that friction still remains between Jey Uso and Zayn as the 38-year-old didn't acknowledge on Twitter that it was Jey's birthday as well.

"Happy birthday to my dawg Jimmy Uso!"

Sami Zayn thanks the WWE Universe after SmackDown

Even though Zayn came up short in the Fatal-Five-Way match, last Friday was a special night for him. He finally got to speak with Roman Reigns after weeks of waiting outside his locker room.

He also got an incredible reaction from his hometown crowd in Montreal during his entrance. Amazingly, he was able to get an even bigger reaction from the crowd later in the match. He appeared to hurt his shoulder during the contest and was helped backstage.

Zayn made his triumphant return, and the crowd went crazy. It looked like he had the match won after connecting with the Helluva Kick, but Happy Corbin broke it up.

The Honorary Uce took to Twitter after SmackDown to thank the WWE Universe for their incredible reaction.

"STILL BUZZING FROM LAST NIGHT! This ovation from the Montreal crowd totally floored me. There's no place like home. Thank you. I love you."

It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief wants Sami Zayn to be a part of The Bloodline or if a feud between the latter and Jey Uso is brewing.

