Sami Zayn issues an apology to top WWE Superstar

Sami Zayn's loyalty is in question heading into the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this weekend. After a recent incident, he finally owned up to his mistake and issued an apology to his friend.

The Canadian wrestler had a forgettable night during the go-home episode of the RAW before Royal Rumble. He lost to Drew McIntyre in the main event after the Scotsman used the ropes to pick up the win.

With that, he extended his winless record against McIntyre to 0-11. After the match, Drew McIntyre launched a sneak attack on Sami Zayn. All hell broke loose when Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens joined the fray. The segment ended with the OG Bloodline member giving the American Nightmare an accidental Helluva kick.

Kevin Owens gave Sami Zayn a quick pat on the chest as his fellow Canadian friend looked visibly frustrated. This marked the second time he inadvertently landed a Helluva kick to a babyface. Last week, he did the same to Seth Rollins but apologized backstage.

WWE recently shared off-air footage from RAW on their official Instagram handle, where Zayn can be heard saying, "I'm sorry" to Rhodes on his way back.

Sami Zayn faces an uphill task come WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Sami Zayn is one of the participants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this Saturday. Will he do the unthinkable and outlast 29 other men? A backstage analyst doesn't think so!

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said he doesn't see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn winning their respective matches at WWE Royal Rumble.

However, he pitched the idea of the Prizefighter costing the OG Bloodline member a chance to book a WrestleMania main event berth.

"I don't see Kevin Owens beating Cody Rhodes for the title. Therefore, I don't see Sami Zayn winning the Royal Rumble. What I see is Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania not for the championship. I can see a scenario where Kevin loses to Cody and then Kevin costs Sami Zayn the Royal Rumble match later in the night," he said.

Zayn and Owens have faced each other endless times. The two men even had a singles match at WrestleMania 37, which the Prizefighter won.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H will set up another WrestleMania rivalry between the two Canadians this year.

