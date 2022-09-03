Sami Zayn delivers warning ahead of Roman Reigns' title celebration on WWE SmackDown

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently sent a message to WWE's graphics team ahead of moderating the celebration for Roman Reigns' championship celebrations on SmackDown.

The Honorary Uce has spent a significant amount of time trying to befriend The Bloodline and recently got to have a couple of conversations with The Tribal Chief. Zayn jumped in front of multiple Claymore kicks from Drew McIntyre to protect Reigns.

Zayn took to Twitter today to issue a warning to the company's graphics department because the image they used did not include him with The Bloodline. He vowed to find the person responsible for this egregious error and slash the tires of their car.

"Roman Reigns personally appointed me as the MC for the celebration, please adjust your graphic accordingly so I don’t have to spend all weekend finding out who is responsible for this, finding out what car they drive, having to slash their tires, etc.Thank you! - “HU” SZ

Sami Zayn refused to attack Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Owens battled Jey Uso in a singles match. Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn were ringside for the contest. KO controlled the majority of the match but a pivotal moment occurred towards the end of the bout.

Jimmy hopped on the ring apron and provided a distraction. Jey then instructed Sami to get a steel chair from the timekeeper's area and hit Owens.

The Honorary Uce hesitated and ultimately couldn't pull off the task. The Usos got angry and started arguing with Sami ringside. Owens capitalized and caught Jey with a Stunner in the middle of the ring for the pinfall victory. Sami and Owens have been the best of friends and worst of enemies over the years.

They even traded words on Twitter earlier today. A member of the WWE Universe asked Owens if he watched a movie with his best friend, Sami Zayn. KO claimed that The Great Liberator was too busy washing Reigns' car.

While Sami is an Honorary Uce for now, time will tell if he remains a member of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and it will be interesting to see if Zayn plays any part.

