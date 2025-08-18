Sami Zayn makes public plea after major WWE move: "Oh my God"

Following his major move within WWE, Sami Zayn made a public plea on social media. Zayn specifically made the request after a viral post about his plans following SmackDown.The Underdog from the Underground made his move to SmackDown official last Friday, with LA Knight becoming part of RAW. While it's not yet been acknowledged by WWE, it seemed like the two brands made a trade. It coincides with the company's use of sports events, like the transfer window back in January and the draft.After pinning Solo Sikoa in their six-man tag match in the main event of SmackDown, Zayn shared on social media that he was supposed to fly to Ireland and watch Oasis. However, his flight was canceled, and the best he could do was buy the band's T-shirt at Target on the way home.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sami Zayn was ecstatic to see a fan put his name in the lyrics of a popular Oasis song, Don't Look Back in Anger. Zayn pleaded to his followers in the United Kingdom and Ireland to chant it once WWE returns there for the company's next European tour.&quot;Oh my God, next time I am in Ireland and the UK, this is the chant, please and thank you,&quot; Zayn tweeted.Another fan turned it up a notch and made a full chant from the chorus of the iconic Oasis song.Matthew Kanterman, CFA @theKantoarbotLINKAnd soooooo Sami can wait It’s never too late For him to be the US championSami Zayn pinned the United States Champion on SmackDownFollowing his move from RAW to SmackDown, Sami Zayn made a statement after pinning Solo Sikoa in the main event match. Jacob Fatu might have some unfinished business with Sikoa, but Zayn possibly earned a shot at the United States Championship.With Clash in Paris right around the corner, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may make the match official. Sikoa and his MFTs attacked Zayn on RAW last week before the four-time Intercontinental Champion officially transferred to the blue brand.It will be interesting to see if Zayn becomes the number one contender or if The Samoan Werewolf has something to say about it. Even Jimmy Uso could claim a potential shot since he was screwed out of the title at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.