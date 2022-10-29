Sami Zayn reacts to Roman Reigns mentioning him in a Twitter post

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shared his thoughts on being mentioned as a part of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns.

After weeks of trying to get into the good books on Roman Reigns, The Great Liberator was formally accepted as part of the villainous faction by The Tribal Chief last month. While Reigns welcomed Sami into their ranks with open arms, Jey Uso has his problems with the Honorary Uce as he claims he sees through the latter's ruse.

Reigns is slated to return to SmackDown this week after last week's absence. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion sent out a message on Twitter ahead of his return. He instructed the world to acknowledge The Bloodline when they appear on the blue brand this Friday night.

Roman Reigns' post also mentioned Sami Zayn as part of the group, which delighted the former Intercontinental Champion.

Check out Zayn's response below:

Sami Zayn shared his thoughts on working with Roman Reigns and Co in WWE

The association of Sami Zayn with The Bloodline has been one of the most entertaining storylines this year. The addition of the Honorary Uce to the Roman Reigns-led faction has been well received by fans and provided the group with a new dynamic.

Sami recently opened up about working with The Bloodline in an interview with Alistair McGeorge of METRO:

"It’s a really, really exciting time for me and I’m very thankful that I’m in a pretty good position at the moment to enjoy it all," Sami Zayn said. "Fingers crossed we do this forever. I personally like a bit of a smorgasbord, so to speak. I like to offer a little bit of everything, when I can. I like to offer a little bit of comedy, a little bit of emotion, quality action – I just think that’s when wrestling’s at its best, actually."

Zayn's weekly segments with Roman Reigns and the rest of the group have been the highlight of WWE programming. The Honorary Uce's humorous antics have forced the Bloodline members to break character in several instances.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Sami Zayn and his association with the heel faction. While he is currently a prominent member of the group, there are speculations that he and Kevin Owens could dethrone The Usos as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions down the line.

