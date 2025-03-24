Sami Zayn sends a cryptic four-word message ahead of RAW

Sami Zayn was last seen on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, where he wrestled a brutal Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens. While he lost the bout, he was saved from a brutal post-match beatdown by the returning Randy Orton.

Zayn recently debunked rumors that he had requested time off and could miss WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Owens has bigger fish to fry on SmackDown. Orton wants to hurt The Prizefighter. They are booked to lock horns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This makes one wonder where Sami fits in the equation.

Taking to X/Twitter ahead of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn dropped a cryptic four-word message. He claimed he is sickened by the world that we live in. What could this possibly have meant?

"This world sickens me," Zayn wrote.

Before Sami and Owens were caught up in a whirlwind of chaos, Zayn attempted to become World Heavyweight Champion. However, his friend Jey Uso is the next challenger for The Ring General and his title.

Jey Uso talks about Sami Zayn's value in The Bloodline

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso reflected on his days in The Bloodline as Roman Reigns' Right Hand Man during a conversation with SHAK Wrestling.

Main Event Jey praised Sami for bringing the Samoans together. He also pointed to Zayn's comedic chops, which gave each member another layer to their on-screen characters. Uso admitted that the group only dealt with serious storylines before his friend came along.

"We wouldn't be Bloodline without Sami Zayn," Jey Uso said. "He brought some of the best segments out. You know how he made us laugh on TV. All of that was real. Live TV. I'm trying to cover up my face because I can't stop laughing. It's like, 'We're going live in 3, 2, 1,' and I'm like, 'Please don't make me laugh, Uce. Please don't make me laugh,'" he said.

Last year at The Show of Shows, Sami Zayn dethroned The Ring General. The Underdog from the Underground ended his rival's reign as Intercontinental Champion at 666 days. Could Jey follow it up this year? Uso will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

