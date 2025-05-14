Sami Zayn sends a four-word message to Judgment Day member before teaming up with CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Sami Zayn sent a four-word message to Judgment Day member Finn Balor before teaming up with CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
Zayn and Punk will face the team of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The match was made official after Rollins joined forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman decided to betray Punk and Roman Reigns. Within days, Rollins offered Zayn a spot in his faction, but the offer was rejected by the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.
On Instagram, Zayn reacted to Balor's video, where The Prince was seen showing off his incredible physique. The 40-year-old superstar sent a four-word message to the Judgment Day member.
"This is very impressive," wrote Zayn.
Check out a screengrab of Zayn's Instagram comment on Balor's post:
Bill Apter suggested that Paul Heyman might've made a deal with Sami Zayn before he teams up with CM Punk
Bill Apter has suggested that Paul Heyman might've made a deal with Sami Zayn, who he thinks has been a victim on numerous occasions.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that Zayn has Punk in the "palm" of his hand right now. He said:
"Yes. You know, he has got, I don't have a real reason, but he has got CM Punk kind of in the palm of his hand right now. So, Paul Heyman made a deal with Sami Zayn? If he is gonna go in that group, Sami Zayn would be perfect in there. (...) Sami has been the victim too many times, that's why I can see it."
Zayn returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. This was his first appearance since losing to Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The Honorary Uce of the OG Bloodline also missed this year's WrestleMania.