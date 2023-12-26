Sami Zayn sends heartfelt message ahead of WWE return

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is set to return to action as part of the 2023 Holiday Tour. He has shared a message for his fans ahead of his much-awaited comeback.

Sami Zayn's last appearance on WWE television was on the December 4, 2023, edition of RAW, where he faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match. The Scottish Warrior picked up the win in a highly entertaining bout. Things only got worse for Zayn as the former WWE Champion attacked him backstage.

Following the assault, it was reported that the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion had suffered a meniscus tear and had asked for some time off. Earlier today, the former Bloodline member announced that he will be a part of all five shows of WWE's Holiday Tour scheduled between December 26 and December 30 in five different cities.

Ahead of the first house show at MSG, Sami Zayn shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. The former NXT Champion expressed his happiness about being able to end the year surrounded by pro wrestling fans:

"Haven’t been very active on here lately. It’s been a crazy and, in some ways, difficult time for me, but I’m so grateful to be in such great cities, with such great fans, to end such a remarkable year. This life has been too good to me. Just know I’m very happy to be here with you," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre opens up on attacking Sami Zayn after their match on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed many things, including his feud with Jey Uso, CM Punk's return, and more.

McIntyre also opened up about his attack on Sami Zayn after their match, explaining the reason behind his actions. The former WWE Champion claimed that Zayn's biggest mistake was bringing his family into the conversation:

"When it comes to Sami [Zayn], I spoke about it on Monday. If you've met Sami, he talks a lot, and sometimes he can go a little far with his mouth. And he went too far when he talked about my family. He is perfectly aware [of] how sensitive that issue is right now for me and how I feel about what happened at the Clash at the Castle. I truly feel that was my family's moment, " he said.

McIntyre admitted to having gone too far by attacking the former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. He further claimed to have apologized for his actions:

"Sami was part of The Bloodline. And also he mentioned my family's name. I am an emotional big guy. There is a reason they called me the Psychopath (...) I did acknowledge on Monday that perhaps I went a little too far. And I did give Sami an apology," he added.

