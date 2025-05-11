Sami Zayn sends heartfelt message to WWE legend following Sabu's passing 

Sami Zayn sent a heartfelt message to a WWE legend today after Sabu passed away. The ECW original passed away at 60 years old, and several tributes have already been shared following his death.

Ad

Sabu was a legend of the professional wrestling business and made a name for himself during his time in ECW. Rob Van Dam paid tribute to Sabu earlier today by sharing an emoji of his pose on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sami Zayn reacted to RVD's message and sent a heartfelt message to the veteran. He credited RVD and Sabu for changing the business forever, and you can check it out in his post below.

"You and him changed the game forever," wrote Zayn.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabu's last match took place last month at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion defeated Joey Janela in a No Rope Barbed Wire match. Zayn also made it known that he wanted the hardcore icon to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a few years ago and reiterated that message earlier today following his passing.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's plans for Sami Zayn

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently took the company to task for their plan for Sami Zayn backfiring on RAW.

Ad

Bron Breakker defeated the former champion in the main event of the April 28 edition of the red brand. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the company's plans for Zayn as a babyface backfired because fans wanted to see Breakker hit him with another Spear following the match last month.

"So what did these geniuses decide? By geniuses, I'm talking about Heyman, I'm talking about Trips, I'm talking about Bruce, I'm talking about Hayes, I'm talking about everybody involved. What did the geniuses come up with? Bro, we can't have them cheering Bron Breakker. So we'll have him get heat on Sami Zayn. Everybody loves Sami, bro. So once he gets heat on Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker is not gonna be a babyface anymore. And what were they cheering at the end, bro? One more time. They wanted Bron Breakker to spear your beloved babyface one more time," said Russo.

Ad

Bron Breakker hit Zayn with another Spear during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins last week on WWE RAW. CM Punk returned during the final moments of last week's show to interfere in the match and prevent Rollins from winning the title. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Zayn in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More