Sami Zayn shares the career he would have pursued if he didn't become a WWE Superstar

The Bloodline's Sami Zayn recently shared what he would be doing with his life if he did not become a WWE Superstar.

Zayn has shown a remarkable ability to connect with fans this year as he haplessly tried to get Roman Reigns' approval. The Tribal Chief acknowledged The Great Liberator as a part of The Bloodline after he assisted the team to victory at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Despite both superstars technically being heels, the WWE Universe erupted as Reigns and Zayn shared a hug after winning the men's WarGames match at the premium live event. They cheered even louder when Jey Uso embraced the Honorary Uce.

The Great Liberator is a terrific speaker on television. He shared with Sports Illustrated that he would have likely pursued a career in teaching if wrestling didn't work out for him:

"I would have gone into teaching and something in the humanities. English teachers were the only ones that didn’t hate me. They were the only ones who saw my potential. Math teachers, they were always fed up with me."

Zayn added that the amount of time he has left in the ring is dwindling and he would like to teach what he has learned over the past two decades:

"Even now, my days are somewhat numbered as an in-ring performer. There is still meaning to me in passing on the knowledge I’ve been able to accrue over the past 20 years now.." H/T: Sports Illustrated

Former WWE star sends warning to Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns' cousin and former WWE star Manu recently sent a warning to Sami Zayn about trying to get too close to The Bloodline.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Manu noted that things are alright at the moment because Sami is still just an Honorary Uce. However, he added that he will have heat with Sami if he tries to get any closer to the Anoa'i family:

"Oh, if he does, then we'll have heat. Then we'll have heat for sure," added Manu. (2:13 - 2:17)

While Sami Zayn may not have become a teacher by trade, he has taught the WWE Universe to never judge a book by its cover. Zayn became one of the biggest stars in the company in 2022 and will likely gain even more popularity next year.

Do you think Sami Zayn will still be in The Bloodline at the end of 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

