Sami Zayn shares emotional message following major WWE victory

WWE RAW star Sami Zayn has shared an emotional message today on social media. The veteran successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match this past Saturday night at King and Queen of the Ring.

Sami Zayn retained his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Otis got involved in the match but accidentally took out Gable with a Clothesline. Zayn isolated Reed in the ring and connected with the Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory.

The former Honorary Uce shared a video today noting how important it was for him to compete for WWE in Saudi Arabia and noted it was one of his proudest achievements.

"I don't necessarily present myself as like, Mr. Arab Man, every day. And a lot of people probably don't even know that I am Arab, or that I am Muslim, I realize that. Because it is not something I necessarily, it doesn't seem like a central part of my character, but the truth is that is the central part of who I am," he said. [From 00:35 - 00:52]

Zayn got choked up a bit before stating that he is very proud to represent his people as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

"When you come to this part of the world, there is just a piece of me that feels whole in a way that I don't even know was missing until I get here. To be able to come here as the Intercontinental Champion, and to represent my people, represent all of the people in the Middle East, as a champion, I can't tell you how proud that makes me," he added. [From 00:57 - 01:19]

Sami Zayn comments on WWE RAW star's physicality

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn captured the title by defeating Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia. The leader of Imperium held the title for an impressive 666 days before the loss.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview earlier this year, the former Bloodline member noted that everything Gunther does in the ring hurts. He added that it was what separates the 36-year-old from everyone else on WWE's roster.

"Okay, so the chops I think jump out at people because of that sound, that loud crack across the chest. People respond to that because anybody can understand a sound like that, they know what's that. They can make that association with what that feels like because everybody at some point has been slapped or something. People can really relate to that." He continued, "Everything he does is pretty painful. The chops do stand out but everything he does is really with a hundred percent intensity. You're talking about what kinda separates him and I think that's it." [From 05:23 onwards]

The 39-year-old confronted Chad Gable this past Monday night on WWE RAW as he tried to whip Otis with his belt following the big man's loss to Bronson Reed. However, Gable got the better of the champion during the segment and beat him down in the ring.

