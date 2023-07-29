Sami Zayn to team with 16-time champion vs. The Judgment Day on WWE RAW amid Kevin Owens' injury

Sami Zayn seems to be in a problematic situation on WWE RAW following Kevin Owens' real-life injury this past week. He was attacked by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day this past Monday to cover for it.

While not known how long he will be out, Zayn has already gotten a tag team partner for the upcoming episode of the red brand. He will team with Seth Rollins against Priest and Dominik Mysterio just five days before The Visionary defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

Sami Zayn may very well appear in Rollins' corner at SummerSlam, especially if their alliance proves successful against Priest and Mysterio. However, Kevin Owens isn't being replaced outright on WWE RAW.

It remains to be seen how the company addresses KO's injury and the future of the Tag Team Championship if he is out for long. But for now, Zayn has enough friends to help him in his fight against the red brand's most evil faction.

Other things have been announced for the final episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam, including the go-home confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar ahead of their rubber match. Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri is set to make her singles debut as she takes on Valhalla.

Should Sami Zayn come out on top in his feud with The Judgment Day? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

