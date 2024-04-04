Sami Zayn teases major announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE RAW star Sami Zayn has taken to social media today to tease a major announcement ahead of WrestleMania this weekend. The former Bloodline member will be taking on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

Sami Zayn emerged victorious in a Gauntlet match last month to earn a title shot against The Ring General. However, Gunther has gotten the better of Zayn in recent weeks on the red brand and beat him down this past Monday night. The veteran defeated Chad Gable to become the number one contender but is now training with the Alpha Academy member to prepare for his battle with the Austrian star.

The RAW star took to his official X account today to share a cryptic post. He noted that he will be making an exciting announcement soon in his post seen below.

"About to make an exciting announcement," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn comments on his match at WWE WrestleMania

Sami Zayn recently opened up about his match against Gunther and revealed that he is grateful to be in a prominent spot at WWE WrestleMania once again.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the former champion noted that he is lucky to be challenging the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. He added that it is the biggest match outside those with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

"If you watch WWE, you can see how fast things move. I'm just, I feel very lucky to be in the position a year later, challenging the longest-reigning, most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. If you're not in that top, top match with Cody, and Roman, and The Rock or whatever, I'd say this is the biggest match outside of that you could want to be in. So, I'm grateful to find myself in that spot and excited about," he said. [From 02:08 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Booker T recently shared that Sami Zayn was disappointed with the fan reaction after he won the Gauntlet match last month on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if fans get behind the 39-year-old during his Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who will you be rooting for at WrestleMania? Gunther Sami Zayn 0 votes View Discussion