Sami Zayn tweets an interesting five-word message to Bloodline member who seemingly refused to greet him

Sami Zayn tweeted out an interesting five-word message reflecting on The Bloodline's segment from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn and Jey Uso finally got on the same page to secure a massive win for The Bloodline. On RAW, The Honorary Uce hugged it out with The Usos. The trio then invited Solo Sikoa to join them in a group hug but The Enforcer seemingly hesitated before being interrupted by Kevin Owens.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn posted a photo of the same segment and sent a short message to Sikoa:

"Get some love my dawg," wrote Zayn.

WWE legend Teddy Long seems to be a fan of Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer and former company personality, Teddy Long, is a big fan of Sami Zayn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long praised Zayn's work and claimed that he is a great performer. He also recalled working alongside the former Intercontinental Champion in the past.

The former SmackDown General Manager further stated that Zayn is like a "hidden talent":

"I haven't been able to sit down and really take the time to really watch it all, but Sami Zayn has always been a great performer. I had the chance to work with him one time... and I enjoyed every minute of it. Sami Zayn is like a hidden talent. Maybe finally somebody realizes what they've had there all the time," said Long.

Zayn has associated himself with The Bloodline for months. He was always on good terms with the entire faction, except for Jey Uso.

However, Roman Reigns' faction now seems stronger than ever and it remains to be seen what's next in store for the group as an entire unit. There are also reports suggesting that WWE could be leading towards a match between Reigns and Zayn next year but nothing has been confirmed.

