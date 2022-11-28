Sami Zayn tweets two-word message after proving his loyalty to Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn once again proved that his allegiance lies with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as the Honorary Uce played an instrumental role in the group's victory at Survivor Series WarGames. The Master Strategist reacted to the huge victory with a two-word message on Twitter.

Before The Bloodline took on the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE Survivor Series, Jey Uso planted the seeds of doubt in Roman Reigns' mind regarding Sami Zayn's loyalty. The Tribal Chief then had a brief conversation with Zayn, where the latter assured his support.

Zayn then went on to walk the talk as he prevented The Bloodline from suffering a shocking loss inside the WarGames structure as he stopped the referee's hand from counting three when KO had Reigns down.

Honorary Uce then delivered a low blow to his former best friend, followed by a Helluva Kick which set the stage for Jey Uso to pick up the victory.

Jey and Sami finally embraced in the ring after months of animosity. The Master Strategist took to Twitter after the event to post a picture of the united Bloodline.

"MADE MEN," Zayn tweeted.

Sami Zayn believes there is no hierarchy in Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Sami Zayn was the MVP of the second-ever WarGames match on the WWE main roster. Despite being associated with a heel faction, The Honorary Uce is one of the most beloved babyfaces in WWE.

During the post-Survivor Series press conference, Zayn was asked if he's the second most important person in The Bloodline after Roman Reigns. However, the former NXT Champion shrugged off the question by stating that there is no hierarchy in the group other than Reigns being their leader.

"It's a unit, it's an act, whatever you want to call it. And everybody is so important, in their role. Like [Paul Heyman] was saying about the dynamic with how it's been with Jay and I. Or Jimmy and I. And Solo and I. And — we haven't done a ton — but Paul and I. And Roman and I. And those are all individual stories, so I don't think one is more important than the other — outside obviously of Roman for obvious reasons – but I don't like even looking at it through that lens of a ranking order or whatever," said Zayn. [H/T- WrestlingInc]

It'll be interesting to see what direction WWE's creative team will take with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns moving forward. While the Honorary Uce is still in the good books of Reigns, many feel that the Bloodline will eventually turn on Zayn.

