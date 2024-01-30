Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, and several others react to heartbreaking update from current WWE star Otis

Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose were two of the many current and former WWE stars who came together to send their condolences to Otis, who tragically lost his mother recently.

Otis has been a prominent part of the Stamford-based promotion for the last few years. The Alpha Academy member is widely popular among fans for his comedy stints and unique antics, as well as his wrestling ability. He is also a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

He recently broke the tragic news of his mother's death on Instagram. Many notable names from the wrestling world sent their love and support to the WWE star, including Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) and Otis' former on-screen partner Mandy Rose.

Nikki Cross, Ricochet, Raquel Rodriguez, and Adam Pearce were also among those who commented on the post.

Mandy Rose was involved in a storyline with Otis in WWE

Otis was majorly over with fans in 2020, during which he was paired with Mandy Rose. The storyline also involved Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler. It culminated with a singles match between the two male stars at WrestleMania 36, where the Alpha Academy member came out on top.

Mandy has also revealed in the past that being paired up with Otis was her idea, and she pitched the same to then-WWE creative head Vince McMahon:

"Otis always was around in NXT and posting pics of me and talking about how much he liked me. In a cute way, not a creepy way. This continued on, and I thought it would be great if this became a storyline, especially once Otis entered Wrestlemania. I actually went to Vince McMahon myself and pitched the idea, and he loved it."

The duo were eventually separated after a brief run. The powerhouse went on to join forces with Chad Gable, while Mandy returned to NXT for a long run with the NXT Women's Championship. The female star was released from her contract in December 2022, a day after her 413-day title reign came to an end.

