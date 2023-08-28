"See you in India soon!" - WWE RAW star sends message to The Great Khali on his 51st birthday

A WWE Superstar has sent a birthday message to The Great Khali on his 51st birthday.

The Great Khali's wrestling career began in 2000 at All Pro Wrestling. He had a brief stint in WCW and NJPW before signing with WWE in 2006. Khali was the first Indian professional wrestler signed to a WWE contract. He won the World Heavyweight Championship once during his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

The legend celebrated his 51st birthday and received a message from Natalya. The 41-year-old star has been off of television since her loss to Rhea Ripley on the July 3rd edition of RAW. Rhea Ripley dominated Natalya at Night of Champions in May and won their rematch on the red brand in impressive fashion as well to retain the WWE Women's World Championship.

Natalya took to Twitter to send a message to the veteran and noted that she will see the big man in India soon. The company will be heading to India for the Superstar Spectacle event on September 8th.

"Happy birthday, Khali! I’ll see you in India soon!!!!!! 🇮🇳❤️," she wrote.

Natalya hopes to see The Great Khali at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Natalya recently disclosed that she hopes to see The Great Khali return at Superstar Spectacle next month.

Superstar Spectacle will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The event will not be televised, but John Cena has already been announced for the special show.

RAW star Natalya spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview and revealed that she would love to see Khali return at Superstar Spectacle. She said that she considers him to be a good friend and that Khali is a special person.

"I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He is a very good friend of mine. He is beloved in India and he's also a WWE Hall of Famer. He's so special. He's such a special person. You think about the work that he's done in WWE, but also the work that he's done in Hollywood." [12:44 – 13:05]

The Hall of Famer is a legendary performer in the industry and would likely receive a great response if he were to show up at Superstar Spectacle next month. Only time will tell if the promotion has any surprises planned for the event on September 8th.

