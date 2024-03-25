Seth Rollins takes credit for the debut of incredible wrestling move

WWE RAW star Seth Rollins has taken credit for an incredible move performed on the independent wrestling scene. The Visionary made a surprise appearance on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Rollins will be competing in multiple matches during WrestleMania XL. He will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock during Night 1 of The Show of Shows. The RAW star is also scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event in a couple of weeks.

Rollins took to social media today after Dark Puroresu Flowsion shared a video of wrestler Dante Leon hitting a Shooting Star Stunner on X. Rollins claimed that he taught Leon everything he knows at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa.

"Taught him everything he knows. @BlackandBrave," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a face-to-face this past Friday night on SmackDown, and The Bloodline attempted to get involved. However, Cody Rhodes outsmarted the heel faction and had backup ready. Seth Rollins and Jey Uso hopped over the barricade to join the Men's Royal Rumble winner in the ring as The Bloodline retreated.

Vince Russo on what hurt Seth Rollins' title reign in WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the World Heavyweight Championship was forced into existence due to superstars on RAW having nothing to fight for, and it has hampered Seth Rollins' title reign.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Vince Russo said that he doesn't blame Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship feeling less important. He added that Roman Reigns mocking the title during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas last month hurt its prestige as well.

"I'm not blaming him (Seth Rollins) for a lot of that because from the jump it felt like that title was forced. You know what I mean? I mean, my god, it felt like we are going to have a new title over here because nobody can beat Roman (...). Where it really hurt too was then you had Roman dress down the title and Seth had no comeback whatsoeer, so like where are we now?" he said.

Rollins became World Heavyweight Champion by defeating AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2023. He has not competed in a televised match since his successful title defense against Jinder Mahal on the January 15 edition of WWE RAW.

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins will lose the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion