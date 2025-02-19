Seth Rollins blatantly ignores major WWE star he had issues with 2 years ago; it's NOT CM Punk (WATCH)

Seth Rollins has qualified for the 2025 men's Elimination Chamber match, which allows him to compete for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Visionary will hope to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41.

This comes after Rollins defeated Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Monday Night RAW. While celebrating his win, he sent a message to his opponents inside the demonic structure from ringside. However, there was a huge twist.

WWE's official Instagram handle posted a clip of Seth Rollins' message immediately after beating Balor. He mentioned that he will see CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in the Chamber. The Visionary blatantly left out Logan Paul, who is also in the match:

"I'll see Punk in the Chamber. I'll see Drew in the Chamber. I'll see Priest in the Chamber. (You can't see me gesture) I'll see John in the Chamber. Toronto is gonna be lit, baby," said Seth Rollins.

The fact that Rollins also decided to mention Punk makes it an even bigger insult. This might be an indication that he isn't taking The Maverick seriously, heading into Elimination Chamber. The Visionary did have issues with Paul and had some unflattering words to say about him ahead of their WrestleMania 39 feud.

Seth Rollins' chances of winning the Elimination Chamber Match

While Seth Rollins has stated he wants to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, he isn't likely to win the Elimination Chamber Match. The Visionary may face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows after he brutally attacked The OTC at the Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen if Reigns will return during the Chamber match to cost Rollins. The win might end up going to his other arch-enemy, CM Punk, who remains desperate for a WrestleMania main event. John Cena is also a favorite to earn a shot against Cody Rhodes, as he looks to win his record-breaking 17th world championship.

Things are heating up on the road to WrestleMania 41, with several matches likely to be official within the next two weeks.

