Seth Rollins breaks silence after Roman Reigns returns to WWE on RAW

Seth Rollins is currently out with a knee injury he sustained during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. There is no indication yet how serious the injury is and how much time he will miss, but The Visionary didn't show up in the ring on Monday.

Ad

The former World Heavyweight Champion saw his big rival Roman Reigns make his long-awaited WWE return after a three-month hiatus, as he wreaked havoc against Rollins' faction, including Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker.

The Visionary appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and reacted to the OTC's comeback on RAW.

"I don't know if you saw on Monday, Roman Reigns returned. I want to stay as far away from Roman Reigns as possible. Word on the streets is that he will come back at some time in the fall, so maybe he takes some vacation back to the island of irrelevancy. It's all about TBD at the moment, we don't know what is going to happen," Seth Rollins said.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

As Rollins will likely miss SummerSlam, Reigns is expected to face Bron Breakker or team up with Jey Uso to battle Breakker and Reed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins gives an update on his knee injury at SNME

It is still unclear whether Seth Rollins' knee injury is serious enough to keep him out for months or if it is a work and he will be back soon, but The Visionary expects to be sidelined for months to fully recover.

This is what the former World Heavyweight Champion said during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, adding that the MRI results will determine how much time he will miss.

Ad

"There was some imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we're going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time," Seth Rollins said. [H/T: CBS Sports]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Heading into SummerSlam, WWE is expected to provide more details on the severity of Rollins' injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE