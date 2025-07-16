Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to bring back top WWE star to re-form the OG Bloodline on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is finally back on Monday Night RAW and has shaken the entire landscape of WWE. The Original Tribal Chief rescued Jey Uso from the beatdown by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who were attacking Punk and The YEET Master after the new Big Dog lost to The Best in the World.

Meanwhile, following the developments on the red brand, it's possible that Roman and Jey might bring back Sami Zayn to re-form the OG Bloodline. This could be done to set up a major six-man tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.

For those who might not know, SummerSlam is the next premium live event of World Wrestling Entertainment. The show is set to emanate live on August 2 & 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. With Reigns' return and reunion with Jey Uso, this will probably be a major match for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

It's important to note that WWE has yet to officially update the status of The Visionary. They haven't asserted whether The Architect will be out of action after his real-life injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. Paul Heyman only confirmed that Rollins can cash in his MITB briefcase till June next year. This confirms that the MITB contract would not be stripped from The Visionary.

Looking at this, Roman and Jey Uso might bring Sami Zayn back to Monday Night RAW to re-form the OG Bloodline. Later, they could clash against Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed in a six-man tag team match. Putting Rollins in a tag team match will allow him not to be involved much in the intense action, yet be part of a blockbuster bout at SummerSlam.

While the chances seem quite unlikely that this could happen, WWE SummerSlam 2025 still remains a massive PLE for the WWE Universe to witness, especially after the OTC's return.

What other matches can Roman Reigns compete in at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Besides the six-man tag team match, the Original Tribal Chief can lock horns against Bron Breakker in a singles bout. The Dog of WWE took out Roman on the edition of RAW after WrestleMania.

Seeking vengeance for this, Roman might challenge Breakker at the upcoming PLE. Besides this, a tag team match could get announced where OG Bloodline members Roman Reigns and Jey Uso might face Bron and Bronson Reed.

This match seems more likely to take place after the latest developments on WWE RAW when the Head of the Table reunited with The YEET Master.

