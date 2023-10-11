Seth Rollins criticized for disregarding 43-year-old star's efforts on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is currently on a fantastic run as the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. The belt was introduced in early 2023 and has remained on the waist of The Visionary since he became the inaugural titleholder.

Most recently, he got the feud-ending victory over Shinsuke Nakamura this past Saturday night at WWE Fastlane. The win came following a barnburner of a Last Man Standing match.

Bully Ray slammed both WWE and Seth Rollins on an episode of Busted Open Radio for lack of selling. The Hall of Famer believes it is shunned these days and both the company and its top champion know better:

"These are the things that annoy me," Ray said. "You killed the credibility of the match, and the believability of the [back] injury. You killed everything Shinsuke Nakamura did to you — bumps off of ladders, going through tables, falcon arrows through tables ... everything ... and not even a limp? Not even a grabbing of the shoulder? Common! We all know the WWE and Seth Rollins are smarter than that." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Seth Rollins opened WWE RAW on Monday night reverting to his usual dancing and antics, something Bully Ray felt was almost disrespectful in some capacity.

"I'm sick and tired of the lack of selling in this industry," Ray exclaimed. "Whether it's selling in the ring in the moment, or selling afterward. It is just uncalled for. This is not 'old man screaming at the clouds' — this is what's right."

Furthermore, the rivalry seems to be put to rest for now as Rollins has found himself a new challenger in the form of Drew McIntyre.

Shinsuke Nakamura is a "new person" based on his rivalry with Seth Rollins, WWE CCO is convinced

Despite winning several championships since signing with the global juggernaut, as well as a Royal Rumble win to boot, Shinsuke Nakamura has never really reached his full potential in the company.

During the post-show press conference Saturday night, Triple H spoke about The Japanese star. The Game expressed that he is a fan of Nakamura and hopes to see more of what the former Intercontinental Champion has been doing as of late:

"Seth and Shin, wow! This is the Shinsuke Nakamura that I've always wanted to see here. The work he's been doing in the last couple of months with Seth Rollins, it's a different Shinsuke Nakamura. His energy, his vibe, just seeing him on a day-to-day basis, he's like a new person. It's impressive to see and I love it. I hope that he continues to do that and I hope that we can continue that rise. He is a special talent and I want everybody in the world to see just how special he is."

A large section of the fanbase hoped to witness Nakamura dethrone Rollins. The Artist has been receiving a ton of praise for his efforts to build-up his feud with The Visionary.

Did WWE make the right call with Shinsuke Nakamura not winning the world title? Sound off in the comments section below.

