Seth Rollins cryptically breaks silence following groundbreaking announcement

Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sent a cryptic message following a groundbreaking announcement made by Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT tonight.

During the latest episode of NXT, The Visionary interrupted Bron Breakker's promo as he showed up in a video message to accept his challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Later, Michaels announced a two-week special event named NXT Goldrush and that Rollins would come down to the development brand next week to defend his title against Breakker.

Following the major announcement, the champion took to Twitter to break the silence about coming down to NXT.

Since Seth Rollins was the first-ever NXT Champion, he shared that he is coming home to Goldrush next week to defend his world heavyweight title against the most dominant former NXT Champion.

Currently, The Visionary is also slated to defend his title against a WWE Superstar next week on RAW as he issued an open challenge to the main roster. Later, he is also set to face Judgment Day's Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2023 Money in the Bank.

Since he is already announced to defend his title at MITB, it is doubtful that Seth Rollins will lose the title to Bron Breakker next week.

