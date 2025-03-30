Seth Rollins erases Dean Ambrose from WWE history

WWE rarely acknowledges AEW as its competition, let alone its wrestlers. As such, Seth Rollins blatantly omitted his former Shield brother and the reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, from WWE history.

Ad

While The Hounds of Justice are no longer working under the same roof, Seth Rollins continues to bring up The Shield's history in his ongoing storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis officiated a contract signing between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk for their Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

Last night's show took place at London's O2 Arena, which witnessed some of The Shield's greatest moments.

Ad

Trending

The Visionary had a chance to relive those memories when he reminded the Only Tribal Chief about the night The Shield arrived in a helicopter to powerbomb The Undertaker through a table 12 years ago.

Rollins surprisingly made no mention of Ambrose during the promo, which implies he was erased from The Shield's history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is the second time WWE snubbed Jon Moxley on its TV. Last week, Michael Cole brought up The Shield but excluded Jon Moxley.

It could be argued that since The Purveyor of Violence is not a part of WWE anymore, his reference doesn't help anybody but AEW.

Interestingly, Michael Cole did namedrop Dean Ambrose the night Roman Reigns returned to attack Seth Rollins and CM Punk a few weeks ago.

Ad

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 41 match officially confirmed by WWE

It is official!

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk will collide in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. As announced by Paul Heyman last night, the bout will close out The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

This means The Straight Edge Superstar will get to fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania for the first time in his otherwise Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rollins, on the other hand, seemed visibly unhappy at the management for handing Punk a WrestleMania main event spot. Triple H continues to add more layers to this storyline as The Show of Shows fast approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback