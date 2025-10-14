Seth Rollins Has Been Removed From The Vision Due To A Serious Reason, According To WWE Personality 

Ever since the shocking turn of events on WWE RAW, where Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision, fans have been speculating what drove Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to do the unthinkable. RAW Recap host Sam Roberts thinks that the two might have felt undervalued by the World Heavyweight Champion.

Paul Heyman had warned Rollins that if he failed to beat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025, he might have to face repercussions. However, even though he accomplished the task at hand, Breakker and Reed still chose to part ways with him, and in brutal fashion. Rollins took a Spear and then a Tsunami from the two as The Wiseman looked on in stunned silence, just like the fans in attendance.

Discussing the same on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were taken for granted by Seth Rollins. He thinks that not being respected enough might have pushed the two to the edge.

"Even though he (Seth Rollins) beat Cody Rhodes, the thing that he was afraid of happening if he lost to Cody Rhodes happened, even though he beat Cody. And I think it happened for a couple of reasons. Number one, he was taking Bron Breakker for granted. He was taking Bronson Reed for granted. These guys were taking care of business, and he made it seem like they were just foot soldiers to him even though he could get work done anyway," said Sam Roberts (11:06 - 11:35)

Check out the video below:

Seth Rollins could be dealing with a very serious injury

Following the events on RAW, it was widely reported that the World Heavyweight Champion being removed from The Vision was initially planned for next year.

Moreover, it was also reported that Seth Rollins might have sustained an injury to his arm, which, if it turns out to be serious, might even force him to vacate his title. One can only hope that the injury is a minor one and doesn't rule him out for a long time. For now, fans are awaiting an explanation from The Vision for their actions and what they plan to do next on WWE RAW after taking out their founder.

